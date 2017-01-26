Please remember in your prayers University of St. Thomas student Clare Humphrey.

Clare, 26, was a senior majoring in political science and was co-president of the St. Thomas chapter of the national political science honor society Pi Sigma Alpha. After a long struggle with depression and an eating disorder, Clare died on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

She is survived by her parents, Andrew and Alison, of Wayzata, and a brother, George, and sister, Grace.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral at 519 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis, 55403.

An obituary that appeared in the Star Tribune can be seen here.

Members of the St. Thomas community who would like support or assistance in dealing with Clare’s death or support for a mental health issue, are encouraged to contact the Center for Ministry at (651) 962-6560 or Counseling and Psychological Services at (651) 962-6780. Public Safety is available to assist anyone in our community 24 hours a day at (651) 962-5100.