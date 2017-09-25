Please remember in your prayers Michael Galvin ’52, who died Sept. 21 in St. Paul.

Galvin was a standout community member in the Twin Cities and in his lifelong relationship with St. Thomas, where he was a board member from 1973-81 and received the Distinguished Service Award in 1983.

“He’s a great example of what St. Thomas is all about,” said Neil Buethe ’80, who worked with Galvin at the law firm Briggs and Morgan, where Galvin was a partner and practiced his entire career. “The type of guy St. Thomas should be very proud they helped put out in the world. A leader, great professional and an absolute Irish wit. He was probably the funniest, wittiest person I know.”

Galvin was extremely active on community boards, and in 2000 was given the Great Living St. Paulite award from the St. Paul Chamber of Commerce. St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman declared June 23, 2016, “Michael Galvin Day” in recognition of all his service to the city.

A visitation is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 28, from 4-8 p.m. at O’Halloran and Murphy, 575 S. Snelling Ave. Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, Sept. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 Albert Street S., St. Paul, with visitation also one hour prior to Mass. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery will follow Mass. Memorials preferred to the North Star Council of the Boy Scouts of America or the University of St. Thomas.

Read his full obituary here.