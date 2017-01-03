Please remember in your prayers Gary Thyen, associate vice president for finance and controller at St. Thomas, who died Monday.

He joined St. Thomas in July 1982 as an assistant controller, was promoted to controller in 1996, and became associate vice president and controller in 2000. He served on many committees at the university, including the Budget Advisory Committee. He was 61.

“Gary had uncanny insight into the full breadth and depth of St. Thomas’ financial position,” President Julie Sullivan said. “He was a respected and knowledgeable professional who will be greatly missed.”

Mark Vangsgard, vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer, called Thyen “an amazing professional, manager and friend.” Thyen was on the search committee that recommended Vangsgard’s hiring and reported to him since his arrival in 2006.

“It was almost like Gary had two families – certainly his personal family with his wife Julie and their four children, but he also took great pride in his work family,” Vangsgard said. “He cared for and worried about them like they were his personal family. Over his 35 years at St Thomas, Gary has had his hands on the financial throttle of the institution. His advice to presidents, CFOs, executive management and the Board of Trustees has helped create the financial strength that St Thomas enjoys today.”

In addition to his wife, survivors include daughters Amy, Ann Baji and Rita Baker, son Paul and granddaughter Clara Baker.

A Celebration of Life will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, with the gathering beginning at 11 a.m., at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 County Hwy. 96, Shoreview.