Please remember David Hietpas ’85 in your prayers. He passed away on Oct. 11.

Hietpas was the son of Quentin Hietpas ’53, emeritus vice president of external affairs; brother of Tom Hietpas ’87 and Paul Hietpas ’99, a St. Thomas physical plant services employee; uncle of Matt Endres ’08, Sara O’Neill ’12 and Paige Hietpas ’18; and brother-in-law of Tom Gavin ’78, Tom Endres ’80, Dan Bettenburg ’87 and Tanya Hietpas ’94.

Funeral arrangements and more information will be published as it becomes available.