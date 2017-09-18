Please remember Nicholas Lauer, 66, who died Sept. 13, in your prayers. Lauer earned his MBA from St. Thomas in 1983 and served as an Opus College of Business faculty and administrator for more than 25 years, including as director of the Executive MBA Program.

He was the husband of Michaela Laura ’75, father of Emily Lauer ’08, brother of William Lauer ’85 and uncle of student Joseph Lauer.

Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 18, from 4-7 p.m. with a celebration of life from 7-8 p.m. at O’Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.

Read his obituary online.