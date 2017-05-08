Please remember in your prayers Michele Hodgson ’84, who died May 2. Hodgson double majored in English and journalism, and later was an adjunct professor in the Journalism Department. Her husband, Dr. Tom Hodgson, is a retired adjunct professor in the College of Education, Leadership and Counseling and was head coach of swimming and diving team at St. Thomas for 35 years.

Her funeral service will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at Harriet Island Pavilion, 200 Dr. Justus O’Hage Boulevard, St. Paul.

Read her obituary.