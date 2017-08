Please remember in your prayers Mary Elizabeth Stanley, mother of long-time St. Thomas maintenance employee Alvin Stanley. She passed away on Aug. 16.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior (10-11 a.m.), on Friday, Aug. 25 at Mount Olivet Baptist Church in St. Paul. Interment is at Elmhurst Cemetery in St. Paul.

Read Mary’s obituary here.