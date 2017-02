Please remember in your prayers Lisa Willkom, 60, who died Feb. 14. She was the mother of Ariene Willkom ’05 of the Development office, Noah Willkom ’07 and Carl Willkom ’14, and aunt of Matthew Willkom ’02.

A Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Notre Dame, 117 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Read her obituary online.