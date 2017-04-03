Please remember in your prayers LeRoy M. Mulcahey, who was a building services worker for more than 40 years. He died March 30.

Mulcahey worked first at the Saint Paul Seminary and, after the affiliation, at the Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity of the University of St. Thomas from 1966-2010. He helped out on a part-time basis after his retirement in 2010 until January 2017.

Vigil services will be Monday, April 3, at the Chapel of St. Mary at the Saint Paul Seminary. Reception of the Body will begin at 4:30 p.m. and conclude with 7:30 p.m. Night Prayer and Transfer to the Church.

Visitation will be held 9-11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, April 4, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 313 W. Second St., Janesville, Minnesota.

The Saint Paul Seminary also will celebrate a Memorial Mass on Friday, April 7, at 11:35 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Mary.

Memorials are preferred to The Saint Paul Seminary and Multiple Sclerosis Society.

You can read more from his obituary.