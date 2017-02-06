Please remember in your prayers Karen M. Davidson, 71, former administrative assistant, who died Jan. 23. She worked at St. Thomas from 2000-12, most recently in the Development office.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church Chapel, 6801 Normandale Road, Edina, Minnesota. A gathering of family and friends will take place one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Humane Society, Park Nicollet Methodist Hospice or a charity of your choice.

Read her obituary online.