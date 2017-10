Please remember in your prayers John Warnock, who died Oct. 9. He was the father of Michael Warnock, director of sponsored programs.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, at noon at the Bethel Baptist Church, 7795 N. 450th Road, Colchester, Illinois. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon at the same date and location.

Read his obituary online.