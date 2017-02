Please remember in your prayers John Berle Frandson, 62, who died Feb. 18. He was the father of Mary Elizabeth Frandson, an instructor of English in the English Department.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a prayer and rosary service at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Harvey Anderson & Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville, Minnesota. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at St. Louis Catholic Church.