Please remember in your prayers Joan Helen (Lundquist) Roy, 90, who died Feb. 7. She was the mother of Mary Fisher in Marketing, Insights and Communications.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m.¬†at Colonial Church of Edina, 6200 Colonial Way. Donations in Roy’s honor may be sent to Colonial Church of Edina or the Abbott Northwestern Hospital Foundation.

Read her obituary online.