Please remember in your prayers Jane Nordin, 91, who died March 19. She was the mother of Bruce Nordin, director of the Norris Institute in the Opus College of Business.

Memorial service will be held Friday, March 31, at 11 a.m. with a public visitation at 10 a.m. at Hope Church, 7132 Portland Ave. S., Richfield.

Read her obituary online.