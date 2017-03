Please remember in your prayers Irene Hennes. She was the mother of Doug Hennes ’77, Government Relations, and Greg Hennes ’85, and the mother-in-law of Karen Hennes, President’s Office, and Dr. Joseph Willett ’82.

She died Saturday in Eagan. A Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. April 5 at St. Peter’s historic church in Mendota. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. April 4 at O’Halloran and Murphy, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul, and at the church one hour before the funeral.

Read her obituary here.