Please remember in your prayers Helen Nistler, who died July 11. She was the mother of Karen Lange, vice president for student affairs; Robert Nistler, College of Education, Leadership, and Counseling; and grandmother of Kelsey Lange ’12.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for Monday, July 17, 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane, Green Bay, Wisconsin. A visitation is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. on Monday at St. Bernard Catholic Church.

Click here for a full obituary.