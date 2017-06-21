Please remember in your prayers father James Stromberg, 90, Ph.D., who died June 19. He graduated from St. Thomas in 1950 and taught philosophy here from 1957-2002, chairing the department for several years over that time.

Dr. Gary Atkinson, a professor in St. Thomas’ Philosophy Department, remembered Stromberg as a “especially gentle and kind” on the day he was hired in 1980.

“After I got to know him better I discovered a man remarkable for his wit and generosity,” Atkinson said. “Later I came to recognize him as a man of deep erudition and intelligence, possessing one of the most incisive intellects I have ever encountered. Those who were blessed to know him in his priestly capacity found him a true father, a caring shepherd, a loving and dutiful son of the church.”

An all-night vigil will be held beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, June 23 at the Church of the Holy Family, 5900 W. Lake St., St. Louis Park, MN, 55416, with a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. Donations can be sent to Cretin-Derham Hall High School, 550 Albert St. S., St. Paul, MN, 55116, or donor’s choice.

Read his obituary online.