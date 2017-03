Please remember in your prayers Donald Simonson, who died March 24. He was the husband of Colleen Casey Simonson, Alumni Relations.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 31, at noon at O’Halloran and Murphy-Woodbury Funeral Home, 8700 Valley Creek Road. There will be a gathering of friends and family beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Read his obituary online.