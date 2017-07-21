Please remember in your prayers Bruce Larson, 70, who died July 18. Known locally as “The Kaiser,” he was an advocate of history and language, including at St. Thomas.

The St. Thomas German program awarded its first Bruce Larson Community Award to Phillip DeLisle ’17 this year. The community award will be continued to be given annually to a senior, and the Bruce Larson Memorial Scholarship will be established later this year.

“Bruce was a dear friend, mentor and a generous supporter of the St. Thomas German program who will be missed tremendously by the entire German community,” said Dr. Susanne M. Wagner, assistant professor of German and German program director at St. Thomas. “While the coming months will be difficult, I am sure his zest for life and all things German will live on in our memories. We can best honor his amazing legacy by learning about the German culture!”

A Catholic Mass will be held Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 187 Geranium Ave. W., St. Paul. An Oktoberfest-themed celebration of life will follow at the Klub Haus.

