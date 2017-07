Please remember in your prayers Ann Marie DeLanghe, who died July 23 from a boating accident.

Mass of Christian burial is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Mary, Mother of the Church, 3333 East Cliff Rd. Burnsville, Minnesota. Visitation is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Friday at White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave. S. and also one hour prior to Mass at church.

