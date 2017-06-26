Please pray for the health of Teresa Thompson-Sylvester ’03, who was recently diagnosed with inoperable cancer in her liver and lymph nodes. She has two sons, ages 6 and 5.

Thompson-Sylvester’s story has received attention from local media because she was diagnosed on the same day her husband died after a years-long battle with ALS. For more on her story, visit the Pioneer Press, City Pages and CBS.

Thompson-Sylvester was a standout soccer player at St. Thomas and was a member of the 2013 class of the Athletic Hall of Fame. Her father, Joe, is a facilities management employee at St. Thomas.