A diver captured at the moment before gravity takes over. A sunburst lighting the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. An explosion of pink blossoms in spring. We’ve picked these moments, and the others you see here, from the more than 5,000 we collected in 2016, as our favorites of the year.

Make no mistake – this collection of images is not comprehensive. Sometimes a photo is included because it was a major event on campus. Others are here because they’re a deep cut we loved but never got to display. In other words, it’s not a comprehensive view of the year. But what it is, is a record of the pride and care we take with the slices of St. Thomas we encountered in 2016.