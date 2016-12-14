A diver captured at the moment before gravity takes over. A sunburst lighting the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. An explosion of pink blossoms in spring. We’ve picked these moments, and the others you see here, from the more than 5,000 we collected in 2016, as our favorites of the year.
Make no mistake – this collection of images is not comprehensive. Sometimes a photo is included because it was a major event on campus. Others are here because they’re a deep cut we loved but never got to display. In other words, it’s not a comprehensive view of the year. But what it is, is a record of the pride and care we take with the slices of St. Thomas we encountered in 2016.
St. Mary’s Chapel is seen through snow-covered trees.
Students walk past the Arches.
Zach Gottfredsen dives for a ball.
The lower quad beneath a purple sky.
Guitar studies professor Chris Kachian
Diver Kyle Reid floats over the pool as he dives for the camera. Watch for an upcoming St. Thomas magazine
profile on Reid.
O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library seen on a snowy day.
Greg Ogin ’04 is a contributing member of the large team of scientists who recently detected and proved the existence of gravitational waves.
Roofs were raised, moves were busted during Headphone Disco on the John P. Monahan Plaza on Sept. 3.
Students participate in “The Great Tommie Get-together,” a mass ice breaker activity on Sept. 3.
A bee experiences the power of purple on south campus.
Virtual reality in the STELAR lab.
Kyle Kowalczyk stands amid some careful lighting design during a rehearsal for “Moonshine Abbey.”
Jake Kulju ’04
Director of the Center for Irish Studies James Rogers
Silhouettes in the Anderson Student Center.
Grant Shaeffer celebrates the men’s basketball national championship victory in Salem, Virginia.
The Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas.
Highland Park Senior High School senior Amaris Holguin hugs an admissions counselor after learning she is a recipient of the Dease Scholarship.
Fans cheer during a men’s basketball game versus Saint John’s University.
Asmat carver Franciscus Yemes sits for an interview July 21. Three Asmat carvers from Indonesia visited campus for five days, carving, visiting classes and drumming.
Casey Nightingale’s dive is shown in a multiple exposure, during which a stationary camera compiles three images into the same digital file.
Music education student Sarah Lynch. Watch for an upcoming Humans of St. Thomas profile on Lynch.
Students dance at a “Fat Friday” event sponsored by Student Diversity and Inclusion Services Feb. 5.
Katie Stone drives to the basket during the 2016 women’s basketball MIAC Championship game.
These are great artistic representations of life at UST. Congratulations, Mark and Mike. Mike Sullivan, Faculty Emeritus.
Great “slices” of St. Thomas, indeed, Mike and Mark. As always: fabulous photos as you capture the day-to-day life, and spirit, of St. Thomas.