Global Learning and Strategies, Study Abroad’s recently established office to lead global engagement at the University of St. Thomas, will host two webinars: Global Learning, Technology, and Big Data: Expanding the Use of Analytics and Assessing Global Learning: Methods, Metrics, and Meaning from the “Architecture for Global Learning” series.

The sessions are free to all St. Thomas faculty, staff and students. The first will be shown Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 2-3 p.m. in the O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library Center, Room 303, and the second Thursday, April 27, from 1-2 p.m. in Anderson Student Center, Room 341.

“Architecture for Global Learning” is a new online professional enrichment series developed by the NAFSA (National Association of Foreign Student Advisers) Association for International Educators to help faculty, scholars and administrators strengthen their understanding of global learning and develop their capacity for translating mission-driven institutional global learning goals into concrete curricular and co-curricular experiences that are flexible, rigorous and relevant to students.

Delivered in four 60-minute sessions throughout the 2016-17 academic year, the series allows participants to engage in high-level discussions with noted scholars, researchers and practitioners on:

What defines global learning and how global learning differs from campus internationalization

How to integrate global learning praxis into disciplinary and interdisciplinary curricula

Methods to engage the student in global learning

How to assess and measure global learning outcomes

Ways to interpret how global learning benefits the student

