Award-winning National Public Radio legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg is this year’s Women’s History Month speaker. She will speak on “Women’s History and the Supreme Court,” from 7:30-9 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in the O’Shaughnessy Educational Center auditorium at the University of St. Thomas. The event is sponsored by the Luann Dummer Center for Women at St. Thomas.

Totenberg was scheduled to appear as last year’s Women’s History Month speaker but was replaced by Roxane Gay when she had to withdraw to cover pressing events in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Totenberg’s reports air regularly on NPR’s critically acclaimed programs “All Things Considered,” “Morning Edition” and “Weekend Edition.” Her career as legal correspondent for NPR, which she joined in 1975, has revealed the inner workings of the Supreme Court, demanding a new level of accountability from the United States legal system.

Newsweek magazine said, “The mainstays [of NPR] are ‘Morning Edition’ and ‘All Things Considered.’ But the creme de la creme is Nina Totenberg.”