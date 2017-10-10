Students, staff and faculty are invited to nominate a senior for the 2018 Tommie Award. The deadline for nominations is Friday, Nov. 3, by 4 p.m. No late entries will be accepted.

The Tommie Award is annually presented to a St Thomas senior who represents the ideals of St. Thomas Aquinas through scholarship, leadership and campus involvement. It is a wonderful opportunity to recognize outstanding contributions by students. Nominees must have academic status as a senior, be in good standing with the university, earn their degree no later than December 2018 and have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 2.75.

Following the November deadline, qualified students will be notified and required to complete their nomination by Thursday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m. To complete their nomination, students must submit the following materials:

Resume (will be posted publically)

Photo (seniors will be provided dates for opportunities photos)

Three testimonials from St. Thomas students, staff or faculty (one must be submitted by a staff or faculty member)

Nominee agreement

For more information contact Vern Klobassa, (651) 962-6464, or visit the Tommie Award website.