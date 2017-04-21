The Office of Human Resources is excited to announce the launch of a new platform for employees to use for performance appraisals. This dynamic new system will allow performance management to be a year-round process instead of an annual event. PERFORMview is a cloud-based software that dramatically streamlines and simplifies the performance review process.

Human Resources will offer two types of training to educate employees on the new system. The first type will be in-person, hands-on training through the system. The other type of training will be webinars offered online. The trainings are separated by user type (staff, manager and faculty) because the experience will be slightly different for each type of user. Please attend the training that best fits the way you will be using the system.

The in-person trainings are as follows:

Faculty

Date Location Time May 9 LIB 208 3-4 p.m. May 17 TMH 253 2-3 p.m. May 25 LIB 208 10-11 a.m.

Manager

Staff

The webinars are offered on the following dates:

Sign up for the hands-on trainings and the webinars at The Leadership Academy website. Human Resources also is working on an online tutorial that should be available in early June.