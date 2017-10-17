Following spring term registration, students will receive an email from the Student Data and Registrar’s Office notifying them of their eligibility to graduate and inviting them to apply for graduation. Students who have their application for graduation approved will then be charged a graduation fee directly to their student accounts. The fee is $50 for undergraduate students and $75 for graduate-level and law students. This covers the administrative costs of graduation, including graduation audits, diplomas, transcripts and commencement ceremonies.

At that time, graduating students also will have the opportunity to indicate their intention to participate in the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 19, 2018. St. Thomas welcomes all eligible students, including those who are completing their degrees in December 2017, to participate in the ceremonies.

Watch for more information coming to the community later this fall. If you have any questions, please email the Student Data and Registrar’s Office at registrar@stthomas.edu