New Fellow Will Focus on Immigration

A staff attorney for the Catholic Legal Immigration Network’s new Defending Vulnerable Populations Project will join the University of St. Thomas Legal Services Clinic as a faculty fellow focusing on immigration.

Rebecca Scholtz begins her work with St. Thomas on March 6. Here, she will integrate law students into her work with the Defending Vulnerable Populations project. Scholtz’s responsibilities with the project include developing and conducting training curricula, analyzing legal issues, providing technical assistance, and establishing resources as part of an effort to increase the number of nonprofit agency staff capable of and equipped to represent immigrants in removal proceedings. She will also assist the St. Thomas immigration clinics.

The Washington, D.C.-based Catholic Legal Immigration Network advocates for transparent, fair and generous immigration policies, and the goal of its Defending Vulnerable Populations Project is to respond to urgent circumstances and prepare for additional policy measures hurting immigrant families.

A graduate of Middlebury College and Yale Law School, Scholtz clerked for the Hon. Diana E. Murphy on the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals before joining Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid, where she has specialized in immigration work. She was recently featured as an Up & Coming Attorney by Minnesota Lawyer.