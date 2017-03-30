The sixth annual Distinguished Lecture in Neuroscience and Nu Rho Psi honorary society induction will be held Friday, March 31, at 3 p.m. in John Roach Center, Room 126. The neuroscience program will induct 15 new members into Nu Rho Psi, the neuroscience national honor society.

The new members who will be inducted in Nu Rho Psi are: Kaycie Anderson, Katelyn Baier, Elizabeth Baker, Joana Beyer, Brooke Finch, Salman Irfanullah, Katherine Leininger, Tyler Lifke, Kha Lor, Elliot Magnuson, Zachari Mertes, Catherine Minz, Hannah Moyer, Molly Richardson and Georgianna Younger.

Following the program, Dr. Keith B. Hengen will deliver the Distinguished Lecture in Neuroscience. Hengen, an assistant professor of biology at Washington University in St. Louis, uses computation approaches to explore the homeostatic self-organization of intact neural networks that support sensation, perception and cognition, and how appropriate information transmission in these systems is established during development and disrupted in disease. His lecture, “Keeping it together at every level: Self-organization of neurons and networks” will discuss the role of sleep wake in chaperoning the interactions between distinct plasticity mechanisms.