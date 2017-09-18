Minnesota residents with sufficient financial need may be eligible to receive a Minnesota State Grant. To be considered for Minnesota State Grant funds for fall semester, the U.S. Dept. of Education must receive your 2017-18 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on or before Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. If the FAFSA is received after this date, you will not be eligible to receive a state grant for fall term, but may still receive state grant funds for subsequent terms.

If you intend to file the FAFSA for the current academic year, submit it immediately to receive consideration for state grant funding and other sources of federal student aid.

For more information, please contact the Financial Aid Office, (651) 962-6550.