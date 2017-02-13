Michelle Miller was voted by students, staff and faculty as the winner of the 2017 Tommie Award.

Miller, a senior majoring in English and minoring in American culture and difference, has been involved as a student leader at St. Thomas in a variety of ways, including as a REAL Program peer adviser, resident adviser and orientation leader. Miller also has been involved in PULSE, Cadenza, Donne Unite and Chamber Singers.

Dr. Todd Lawrence, Miller’s teacher and mentor, wrote in a testimonial, “No one cares about others more than Michelle. I have seen her demonstrate care and empathy in countless ways – both in the classroom and outside it. I have never seen Michelle act without kindness or without consideration for the feelings and experiences of others. I admire this quality in her. To me, this is something we should want someone who represents our community to have – we should want that person to represent our own highest aspirations as a community. I believe that Michelle does that. I believe she embodies all that we say we value as a community.”

Miller was chosen from a field of three finalists. The other two were Zach Lang and Alex Spanton.

With the exception of 1945 and 1946, the Tommie Award has been presented annually since 1931 to a St. Thomas senior. The award recognizes achievements in scholarship, leadership and campus involvement, and represents the highest ideals of the university. Past recipients can be viewed on the Tommie Award website.

The Tommie Award is sponsored by the Division of Student Affairs.