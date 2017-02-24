The O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library Center at the University of St. Thomas will host a book-signing and reading for author James Silas Rogers, director of the university’s Center for Irish Studies on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from noon-1 p.m.

Rogers will read from his recently published Irish-American Autobiography: The Divided Hearts of Athletes, Priests, Pilgrims, and More. The book, which Rogers says is an “exploration of an ‘ethnic fade’ that never quite happened,” is the first book-length study of Irish-American autobiography.

The reading and signing will be held in the O’Shaughnessy Room on the main floor of the library, located on the university’s St. Paul campus. All are welcome and refreshments will be served.

Also, a book launch for Irish-American Autobiography will be held from Sunday, March 5, 2-4 p.m., at Emmett’s Pub, 695 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

Rogers, 64, of St. Paul, has been managing director or director of St. Thomas’ Center for Irish Studies since the center’s founding in 1996. For the past 12 years he has edited its quarterly journal of Irish studies, New Hibernia Review, considered a journal of record for Irish studies scholars and the only Irish studies quarterly in North America.

He began his professional career in Irish studies with the Irish American Cultural Institute in 1983. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Irish studies from Metropolitan State University and a Master of Arts in English from St. Thomas.

Rogers, who has published and lectured widely on Irish-American literature and culture, formerly served as president of the American Conference for Irish Studies. He is the editor of two previous books on Irish America, Extended Family: Essays on Being Irish-American From New Hibernia Review, and After the Flood: Irish America, 1945-1960. His 2014 collection of essays, Northern Orchards: Places Near the Dead, was a finalist for a Minnesota Book Award.