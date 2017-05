The Late Night Breakfast is a St. Thomas tradition. Held each spring semester on Study Monday, administrators and Student Affairs staff plan, cook, prepare and serve breakfast to St. Thomas students.

This year’s breakfast will be from 9:30-11 p.m. Monday, May 15, in The View on the second floor of the Anderson Student Center. The breakfast is free with a student ID. There also will be games and door prizes.

Mass will be at 8:30 p.m. in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas.