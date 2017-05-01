Dr. Kristine Wammer has been appointed to the position of director of faculty development, effective June 1. Wammer, an associate professor of chemistry, has been on the St. Thomas faculty since 2005. Her commitment to the Faculty Development Center mission and its programs, along with her vision and strong record of innovation and collaboration, suggest that faculty will benefit significantly from her leadership in this new role.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with the faculty development team and encourage faculty to reach out to me in the coming weeks and months with suggestions for how the FDC can best support their work,” Wammer said.

Wammer was named the St. Thomas Professor of the Year for 2016-17.

In her recent leadership roles, Wammer has served as the faculty chair of the College of Arts and Sciences (2015-17) and co-chair of the Educating for the Future task force, a project to re-design the core curriculum motivated by St. Thomas’ strategic priorities agenda. In her new role, Wammer will be well-positioned to help faculty respond to new opportunities growing out of forthcoming curricular changes.

Wammer has served as a mentor in Faculty Development’s Mentoring for Success program, has participated in its grant program, and has been a member of Faculty Learning Communities, writing retreats, writing groups, summer seminars and teaching workshops.

Wammer will join a strong team in the Faculty Development Center offices: Roxanne Kendle (program coordinator), Dr. Mary Reichardt (associate director for grants and writing) and Elizabeth Smith (associate director for programs). Wammer will report to Dr. Ann Johnson, associate vice provost for faculty advancement.

Dr. Cathy Craft-Fairchild, chair of the Faculty Development Committee, led the search process. Dr. Robert Riley would like to thank Craft-Fairchild and the committee members for their work: Dr. Kari Fletcher, Dr. Timothy Pawl, Stephen Pohlen, Dr. Tom Ressler, Dr. Hassan Salamy, Dr. Britain Scott, Dr. Amy Verhoeven and Dr. Mary Reichardt.