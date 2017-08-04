Over the past year, the Office of Human Resources has piloted a leadership program called the Emerging Leaders Institute with 18 participants from various divisions/departments on campus. It has been a great success and we are excited to announce that we are now ready to open the program to the entire campus.

The program is geared toward staff members who have a passion for leadership, innovation and growth, and have demonstrated those qualities in their work. St. Thomas has employees with great talent and vision and we want to help them develop their gifts for the betterment of themselves and the St. Thomas community.

The program will be a yearlong commitment and consist of a four-hour session once a month for 10 months, beginning January 2018. Employees are required to attend all the trainings. The dates are as follows:

Jan. 18

Feb. 15

March 15

April 19

May 17

Aug. 16

Sept. 20

Oct. 18

Nov. 15

Dec. 20

The program will be free and open to all staff. Participants will be nominated by their divisions/departments and chosen in consultation with the HR Business Partners. The size of the cohort will be 16-20 participants.

The program will engage the participants in sessions covering topics such as:

Project management

Inclusion

Coaching

Innovation

Change management

The program also will consist of:

A mentoring program

One-on-one coaching

A 360 feedback tool

An action-learning project

If you are interested in participating in this program, please reach out to the head of your division or department to let your interest be known by Oct. 1. If you have any questions, please contact Krysten Edwards, talent development specialist, at edwardkr@stthomas.edu or (651) 962-6903.