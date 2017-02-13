The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) is scheduled to visit campus Feb. 20-21 as part of the approval process for St. Thomas’ request to offer the Dougherty Family College. The HLC is an independent corporation that accredits degree-granting post-secondary institutions in the North Central region.

The Dougherty Family College is intended to be a two-year college that offers an associate degree. It is designed to help ensure the success of low-income students who may be the first in their family to attend college, or those who lack the academic support, academic mentors or financial means to pursue a four-year degree.

The purpose of the visit is for the HLC Peer Reviewers to determine if the university has done the necessary planning, provided or given serious thought to the required infrastructure, has the capacity and commitment to offer the program, has developed services and support for the program/students, and has considered and developed how the program will be evaluated and assessed. They will collect evidence by meeting with St. Thomas community members affiliated with the Dougherty Family College, as well as tour the St. Thomas property on the Minneapolis campus that is being renovated to accommodate the program.

HLC will hold St. Paul campus meetings on Feb. 20, and Minneapolis campus meetings and the tour on Feb. 21.

For more information about the university’s accreditation or the Higher Learning Commission, visit HLC’s website.

If you have questions or concerns regarding the upcoming HLC visit, please contact Kristine Baker.