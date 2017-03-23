The St. Thomas community will again celebrate Global Engagement Week (March 27-April 1). Under the guidance of the strategic themes of Globalization and One University, the events aim to recognize the many global engagement efforts already taking place at the university in teaching, learning, research and service. This celebrations planned throughout the week aim to highlight how each member of our community can engage globally and how we can support the St. Thomas vision for a better world.

Join President Julie Sullivan on Tuesday, March 28, at the One University speaker event featuring Dr. Aaron Bruce, who serves as the chief diversity officer at San Diego State University, and focuses on campuswide global understanding, social justice, and strategies related to diversity and inclusion. He will be delivering the keynote address, “Global Citizen – Engaging the World for the Common Good.” The event begins at 3 p.m. in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall North, third floor of the Anderson Student Center.

Other Global Engagement Week events include:

“Wear Your Culture,” a Diversity Activities Board T-shirt-making event for students, March 29, 5:30 p.m. in ASC 202

The International Celebration Fair, March 30, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Father Dorsey Way, second floor of ASC. The fair is an opportunity for international students, returning study abroad students and ELS students to share information about their home countries or study abroad experience.

International Eats at T’s and The View: Dining Services will be serving international foods throughout the week at The View’s World Eats Station and T’s LaSalle Action Station.

Globally Minded Student Association 28th Annual International Dinner will be held April 1 at 6 p.m. Join us for an evening of delicious food and entertainment. The International Dinner theme this year is #YOUAREWELCOMEHERE. The tickets are free but must be reserved through University Tickets .