Getting involved in undergraduate students clubs and organizations is a great way to meet new people, develop critical thinking skills and contribute to the broader campus community. Clubs provide an opportunity to connect to a group of peers that share similar interests and engage in fun activities throughout the year. You can learn leadership skills such as effective communication, financial management, goal setting and marketing through club events and activities.
Check out three great ways to link up with a club and start your involvement journey:
- Come to the Fall Activities Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from noon-1 p.m. on the Monahan Plaza. Meet with club representatives to talk about their events and activities and how to join. Mix and mingle with your peers at this exciting annual event and discover what St. Thomas clubs have to offer.
- Stop by the Club Hub on the third floor of the Anderson Student Center. Located in the Sunberg Leadership Center right next to the Loft coffee bar, the Club Hub is the destination for club involvement and resources. Get help with reserving space, ordering food or creating digital marketing. Looking for a club to join? Speak with a Club Hub Ambassador and find the right fit for you.
- Check out Tommie Link, the new club and organization management system and directory. Log in with your St. Thomas credentials, setup your interest categories in your profile and start discovering all the great clubs and events happening at St. Thomas. Look through the directory of more than 140 clubs and request to join the clubs that interest you. You can also check out club event advertisements and news items to see what’s going on in the clubs world.