University of St. Thomas first-year and senior students will have the opportunity to participate in the National Survey of Student Engagement (NSSE). The purpose of the survey is to obtain information about students’ academic experience, relationships with faculty and peers, and the campus environment.

Students, invitations to take the survey will be available in Murphy Online and through St. Thomas email beginning Feb. 28.

Faculty and staff, please encourage first-year and senior students to participate.

More information about NSSE is available at http://nsse.indiana.edu. If you have any questions about the project at St. Thomas or are interested in using the results, please contact Kristine Baker, (651) 962-6716.