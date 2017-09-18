Students who are considering withdrawing from all classes at St. Thomas and are receiving federal financial aid should talk to a financial aid counselor before withdrawing from courses.

Federal financial aid policy dictates that students earn their federal aid based on the amount of time they attend classes. To earn all their federal aid, students must attend classes through 60 percent of the semester.

The 60 percent date for fall semester at St. Thomas is Nov. 9, 2017 for all undergraduate, and most standard graduate programs. This date is different for Law and cohort programs.

If a student withdraws before this date, the Financial Aid Office is required to calculate how much federal aid the student has earned and return the unearned portion to the federal government. There are no special circumstances (such as medical emergencies) that can prevent federal funds from being returned when a student withdraws before the 60 percent date.

Note: This federal financial aid policy differs from the St. Thomas institutional refund policy. The federal requirement may result in students owing money to the university because some of their financial aid has been returned. Detailed information regarding the federal financial aid withdrawal policy for undergraduate and graduate students is available online. For more information contact the Financial Aid Office, (651) 962-6550.