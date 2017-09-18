An electrical fan in a resident’s room sparked a small fire early Monday morning in Grace Hall, tripping the sprinkler system and the fire alarm, and requiring the building to be evacuated.

The sprinkler system extinguished the fire. St. Paul Fire Department also responded promptly.

Fire alarm and suppression systems worked the way they were designed to work, and the fire was contained to a small area. Residents evacuated and everyone is safe.

The University of St. Thomas places the safety and security of our students, faculty and staff as our highest priority. The university regularly tests fire safety and suppression systems. In this instance, all systems worked as required.