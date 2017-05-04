The third annual One University Party for faculty and staff will be held Monday, May 15, in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall of Anderson Student Center on the St. Paul campus.

The 3-5 p.m. party, an opportunity to celebrate the end of another successful academic year, will include a short program at 3:30 p.m. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served.

“One University” is one of the five themes in St. Thomas 2020: Living Our Mission, Expanding Our Horizon, the strategic plan approved in November 2014 by the Board of Trustees.

The May 15 party will provide another opportunity for university faculty and staff to gather together and thank each other for a job well done.