The 2017 Faculty and Staff Annual Campaign is heading into the homestretch. We will need an epic finish in order to continue our run of 50 percent participation, but here is the good news … I know we can do it!

The campaign runs through June 30. St. Thomas has achieved 50 percent participation for five consecutive years, so we have proven that it can be done. The key is for those who have participated in the past to continue supporting the campaign. If you haven’t participated in the past or are new to the St. Thomas community and are wondering what difference one gift could make, find out! As of the writing of this article, the campaign was 156 donors shy of reaching 50 percent participation. Every gift gets us one person closer to reaching our goal.

Making a gift is very easy. Just visit the Faculty and Staff Annual Campaign website. You can make a gift online, or print and complete the giving form and mail it. If you wish to make a gift via payroll deduction, you will need to print the form.

The Faculty and Staff Campaign is uniquely ours. The results reflect the participation of every full-time faculty and staff member at St. Thomas. Through teamwork, we have moved St. Thomas from the bottom of all MIAC schools to being first among all college and university faculty-staff campaigns in Minnesota! When we cross the finish line on June 30, let’s do it in style, on top in Minnesota again!

If you have any questions regarding the campaign, please feel free to contact John Bannigan at 2-6982 or jfbannigan@stthomas.edu.