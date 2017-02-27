“Sometimes me think, ‘What is friend?’ Then me say, ‘Friend is someone to share the last cookie with.’” – Cookie Monster

This might be the first Newsroom story to lead with a quote from a “Sesame Street” character. However, it does describe the gratitude I have for my colleagues who participate in the Faculty and Staff Annual Campaign. For the past 17 years, I have made homemade chocolate chip cookies for divisions that achieve 100 percent participation in the Faculty and Staff Annual Campaign, and I wanted this to be a special thank you.

I will again use cookies as a way to say thank you this year, but I will be thanking you for a slightly different action this time around. A fresh, homemade chocolate chip cookie will be personally delivered on National Chocolate Chip Day, May 15, to anyone who makes an open-ended payroll deduction during the campaign. (If you already signed up for an open-ended payroll deduction during previous campaigns, you will receive a cookie on May 15.)

Why should this gift get a cookie and not others? Every gift of any size is appreciated. And yet, gifts made through open-ended payroll deductions provide a consistent source of funding for student scholarships, department needs, student activities or any designation of your choice. There is no minimum amount for the deduction.

The Faculty and Staff Annual Campaign supports all aspects of St. Thomas. And our community’s participation is so high each year that St. Thomas consistently ranks as the top campaign among all private and public universities in Minnesota. Last year, we saw the campaign achieve 53 percent participation!

You will be receiving the Faculty and Staff Campaign materials by email this year. You can complete the form electronically or print it and mail it to the Development Office. While payroll deduction is an extremely easy way to make your gift, you are also welcome to use a credit card or check to participate in the campaign.

In the words of the immortal Otis Spunkmeyer, cookie aficionado, “If everyone enjoyed a cookie at the same time, what a wonderful time it would be.” Let’s all come together in the campaign and then have a wonderful time eating our cookies on May 15!

If you have any questions concerning the campaign or your current giving status in the Faculty and Staff Campaign, please contact John Bannigan at jfbannigan@stthomas.edu or 2-6982.