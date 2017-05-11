The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce affirmative decisions on promotion and tenure following the conclusion of the Tenure and Promotion Committee meetings in May 2017.

The following tenured members of the faculty were promoted, effective Sept. 1, 2017:

The following member of the faculty was granted tenure and assigned the rank of professor effective July 1, 2017:

Yohuru Williams, Department of History, College of Arts and Sciences

Please join us in congratulating them on their success.