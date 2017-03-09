The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce affirmative decisions on promotion and tenure following the conclusion of the Tenure and Promotion Committee meetings in December 2016 and February 2017.

The following tenured members of the faculty were promoted, effective Sept. 1, 2017:

Craig Eliason, Department of Art History, College of Arts and Sciences, promoted to professor

Mariana Hernandez Crespo Gonstead, School of Law, promoted to professor

Olga Herrera, Department of English, College of Arts and Sciences, promoted to associate professor

William Junker, Department of Catholic Studies, College of Arts and Sciences, promoted to associate professor

Robert Kahn, School of Law, promoted to professor

Avinash Malshe, Department of Marketing, Opus College of Business, promoted to professor

Lorina Quartarone, Department of Modern and Classical Languages, College of Arts and Sciences, promoted to professor

The following members of the faculty were granted tenure, effective Sept. 1, 2017:

Timothy Mead, Department of Health and Human Performance, College of Arts and Sciences

The following members of the faculty were granted tenure and were promoted simultaneously to associate professor, effective Sept. 1, 2017:

Scott Carl, Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Bryana French, Graduate School of Professional Psychology, College of Education, Leadership and Counseling

Jerry Husak, Department of Biology, College of Arts and Sciences

Mark McInroy, Department of Theology, College of Arts and Sciences

Debra Monson, Department of Teacher Education, College of Education, Leadership and Counseling

Salina Renninger, Graduate School of Professional Psychology, College of Education, Leadership and Counseling

Hassan Salamy, Department of Electrical Engineering, School of Engineering

Joshua Stuchlik, Department of Philosophy, College of Arts and Sciences

Muer Yang, Department of Operations and Supply Chain Management, Opus College of Business

Please join us in congratulating them on their success.