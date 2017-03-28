The Department of Geography and Environmental Studies, College of Arts and Sciences, and the Environmental Studies Governance Committee are pleased to announce the winners of the annual University of St. Thomas Environmental Studies Scholarship.

This year’s recipients are:

Alice Ready ($1,000)

Paige Hietpas ($1,000)

Jennifer Walz ($1,000)

Sophie Van Pelt ($1,000)

Emily Thurow ($250)

Alexander Brown ($250)

Melissa Rozmiarek ($250)

Alex Nasser ($250)

To be eligible for this award, students must have a declared major in environmental studies and have an outstanding record of academic achievement and involvement in environmental activities.