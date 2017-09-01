Please join members of the EFF Task Force from noon-1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, to hear updates about their proposed undergraduate curriculum.

The proposed curriculum was communicated in early summer, and task force members continue to build out the proposal and have begun addressing feedback from faculty and staff. The session will be in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall South on the St. Paul campus, with simulcast to Room 201, Terrence Murphy Hall, on the Minneapolis campus. Participants at both locations will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Cookies and drinks will be available.