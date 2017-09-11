A panel of experts from the School of Law and Immigration Clinic will address the questions regarding the recent announcement to rescind the federal DACA program. If you have students, family or friends impacted by DACA, join us at 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 to learn more. The event will be held in the Anderson Student Center (ASC) 340.

Agenda includes:

Update on DACA rescission – what it means for work permits, travel, etc.

Update on litigation to keep DACA in place

Update on pending legislation and other advocacy

Resiliency and wellbeing – tips for staying healthy in the face of legal ambiguity

Q&A

Presenters include: George Baboila, Social Work Director at the Interprofessional Center and Clinical Faculty in the School of Social Work; Kerry Conboy, Program Coordinator at the Interprofessional Center and Immigration Specialist; Amy Micek, Program Manager at the Interprofessional Center and Immigration Paralegal; Rebecca Scholtz, Faculty Fellow in the School of Law and Staff Attorney, Defending Vulnerable Populations Project, Catholic Legal Immigration Network; Virgil Wiebe, Professor of Law and Immigration Clinic Director