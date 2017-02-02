Curious about your relationship? Wondering about relationships in general? Want to know what to do if you’re not in a relationship, but would like to be?

Counseling and Psychological Services is sponsoring Healthy Relationship Screening Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., on the second-floor atrium of Anderson Student Center.

The event will include everything you want to know about relationships in time for Valentine’s Day: a relationship quiz, information on healthy and unhealthy relationships, information on being single and happy, and tips on how to break up. There also will be free chocolate.

Visit the Personal Counseling website for relationship quizzes and relationship Q&As, or call (651) 962-6780.